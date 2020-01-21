Man confirmed dead after car falls into Seoul river
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A 40-year-old man was confirmed dead Tuesday after his sports utility vehicle plunged from a bridge into Seoul's Han River, police said.
Rescuers pulled the driver, whose name was withheld, out of the submerged vehicle after it crashed through a rail of the Seongsan Bridge into the river that bisects the South Korean capital around 12:30 p.m. He was whisked to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead around 1:38 p.m.
The authorities -- who initially believed there was also a passenger but later said the man was very likely alone in the car -- are working to retrieve the vehicle from the water.
A police source said it was not confirmed whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, adding the police are looking into what caused the accident.
