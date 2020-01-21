Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #car accident #drowning

Man confirmed dead after car falls into Seoul river

15:34 January 21, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A 40-year-old man was confirmed dead Tuesday after his sports utility vehicle plunged from a bridge into Seoul's Han River, police said.

Rescuers pulled the driver, whose name was withheld, out of the submerged vehicle after it crashed through a rail of the Seongsan Bridge into the river that bisects the South Korean capital around 12:30 p.m. He was whisked to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead around 1:38 p.m.

The authorities -- who initially believed there was also a passenger but later said the man was very likely alone in the car -- are working to retrieve the vehicle from the water.

A police source said it was not confirmed whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol, adding the police are looking into what caused the accident.

This undated file photo shows the Seongsan Bridge over Seoul's Han River. (Yonhap)

namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK