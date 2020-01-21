Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 3-day winning streak amid China virus fear
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks snapped a three-day rally to end lower Tuesday as foreign and institutional investors offloaded large-cap stocks amid a lack of market momentum. The Korean won sharply fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 22.95 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 2,239.69.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently to safeguard people, vessels
SEOUL -- South Korea will dispatch troops to the Strait of Hormuz by expanding operational areas of its anti-piracy unit deployed nearby to help protect its vessels passing through the strategic waterway, the defense ministry announced Tuesday.
The forces, however, will not join a U.S.-led coalition, but conduct independent operations, the ministry said, a move seen as reflecting Seoul's consideration of relations with Tehran and Washington's request for contribution to its campaign to secure the waters off Iran.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nepal resumes search for 4 South Koreans missing in Himalayas
KATHMANDU/SEOUL -- Search operations resumed in Nepal on Monday for four South Koreans missing after an avalanche in the Himalayas, amid dimming prospects of their survival as bad weather continues to interrupt the search efforts.
Special forces from Nepal's military arrived via a helicopter at a makeshift landing ground on Mount Annapurna, where the accident occurred, at about 10:25 a.m. (local time) and are conducting the search, according to Nepalese officials.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to adjust springtime combined exercise for N.K. diplomacy: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will modify their springtime combined exercises in order to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Since the nuclear negotiating process began in 2018, the South and the U.S. have either scaled back or made other modifications to joint military drills in an effort to avoid provoking Pyongyang that has long denounced such maneuvers as a rehearsal for invasion.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung promotes 162 execs as follow-up to leadership reshuffle
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday announced the promotion of executives in a follow-up to the recent reshuffle of its major business heads.
Samsung said 162 executives earned promotions in the annual reshuffle, with 14 moving up to executive vice president positions.
-----------------
Prosecution's direct investigation units to be reduced
SEOUL -- Direct investigation units at South Korea's prosecution will be reduced starting next week as an earlier plan for the organizational restructuring was approved by the Cabinet, the Ministry of Justice said Tuesday.
Under the move, the number of units under the anti-corruption department at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office will be halved from four to two, the justice ministry said in a press release. The previous two units will be transferred to criminal and trial affairs departments.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea on high alert amid possible human-to-human spread of new coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's quarantine authorities said Tursaday they are ratcheting up efforts to contain a new type of Chinese coronavirus amid reports that it could possibly spread among humans, after the country reported the first confirmed case of the SARS-like disease early this week.
Multiple media reports showed that two Chinese confirmed to be infected with the new strain of the pneumonia-like illness currently spreading in China and across other parts of Asia have never been to the central Chinese city of Wuhan -- where the virus appears to have originated.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korea's decision for 'independent' naval ops in Hormuz Strait seeks delicate balance between U.S., Iran
SEOUL -- South Korea's decision to send troops to the tense Strait of Hormuz for "independent" naval operations drove home its desire to cement alliance cooperation with the United States and avoid straining ties with its trade partner, Iran, analysts said Tuesday.
Capping monthslong deliberations that pitted security cooperation with Washington against economic relations with Tehran, Seoul announced it would temporarily expand areas of operations for its anti-piracy Cheonghae unit to cover the passageway off Iran.
(END)