People with pneumonia-like symptoms test negative for new coronavirus: KCDC
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- People who were held in quarantine after showing pneumonia-like symptoms have tested negative for a new coronavirus, South Korea's public health agency said Tuesday.
The three underwent so-called pancoronavirus tests starting earlier in the day and have complained of fever and sore throat after visiting the city of Wuhan in central China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
"All three have tested negative and have been released from isolation," the KCDC said.
Seoul confirmed its first case of the disease that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) on Monday, and has been on a heightened level of alert to quickly detect and treat people who have been affected.
Health authorities have called on people traveling to certain Chinese destinations to be particularly mindful of hygiene and report any signs, like fever, sore throat and shortness of breath, to authorities.
Beijing has put the death toll from the new strain of coronavirus at six, with a total of 258 people testing positive for the virus associated with the illness, including some 15 medical personnel. It said over 700 people are being closely monitored.
