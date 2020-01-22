U.S. welcomes S. Korea's troop dispatch to Strait of Hormuz
WASHINGTON, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Tuesday it welcomes South Korea's decision to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz in support of U.S.-led security operations in the strategic waterway.
South Korea's defense ministry announced earlier that it will dispatch troops currently involved in an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden to help protect South Korean citizens and vessels amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
The 300-strong Cheonghae Unit will operate independently of the U.S.-led International Maritime Security Construct based in Bahrain, but two liaison officers will be sent to the coalition to coordinate information-sharing, it said.
"As we have stated in the past, this is an international problem that requires an international solution," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told Yonhap News Agency. "We welcome our South Korean allies helping to ensure freedom of navigation in the Middle East by supporting the IMSC."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)