07:02 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- In compromise with U.S., Iran, S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently without joining U.S.-led coalition (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently, strikes balance between U.S., Iran (Seoul Shinmun)
-- In compromise with U.S., Iran, S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently (Segye Times)
-- Amid witch hunt by Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su, 18 key judges quit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea chooses compromise with U.S., Iran, to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to send troops to Hormuz Strait independently, walks tightrope between U.S., Iran (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Global CEOs' fears of recession reach highest level since 2008 financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Floating capital exceeds record 1,000 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul to send destroyer to Hormuz Strait (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Anti-piracy unit's mission expanded to include Hormuz Strait near Iran (Korea Herald)
-- Korea bracing for possible spread of China coronavirus (Korea Times)

(END)

