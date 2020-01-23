Korean-language dailies

-- Unfairness to be revived by 'that person's son' in general election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Wuhan pneumonia shows signs of pandemic as it crosses Pacific Ocean (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Wuhan pneumonia phobia' spreads over the world (Donga llbo)

-- Overtime pay should be calculated based on actual working time: Supreme Court (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Global alarm over Wuhan pneumonia as it penetrates U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Half of 11 mln citizens leave Wuhan, train tickets sold out (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Behind 2 pct GDP growth in 2019: Moon orders expansion of construction investment (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- '83 grey areas' to shake general election landscape (Hankyoreh)

-- Beijing hospitals crowded with people over Wuhan pneumonia, people to stay home during Chunjie holiday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- '2nd ordinary wage shock' to come from supreme court (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea barely reaches 2 pct economic growth after outpouring of gov't money (Korea Economic Daily)

