(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 22)

But what is happening since Trump's inauguration in January 2017 to the two countries regarding this particular matter gives the impression that the U.S. is "reluctantly" deploying troops in the South because the latter wants them even through it is too costly for the U.S. Regrettably, we feel that the dominant message from the U.S. in dealing with the USFK cost-sharing issue under Trump has been, "You pay enough for our troops, or we will pull them out."