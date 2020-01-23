(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 23)

Moreover, it is not right for a senior Blue House official to call company heavyweights to a meeting and instruct them to present business ideas in a domineering way. Large Korean companies are increasingly reluctant to invest not because of a lack of money but because of an abundance of stifling government regulations whenever they attempt to launch a new business befitting the era of the fourth industrial revolution. To make matters worse, the liberal administration has allowed the National Pension Service, which holds a large stake in a number of local companies, to step in their managements. As a result, major companies are struggling to protect their basic rights to run their own businesses.