2019 -- South Korea's military strongly condemns a Japanese warplane's low-altitude flight close to a South Korean warship, calling it a "provocative act." Earlier in the day, a Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3 patrol plane flew close to South Korea's 4,500-ton destroyer Daejoyeong at an altitude of 60 to 70 meters just 540 meters away in international waters near Ieodo, a submerged rock south of Korea's southern island of Jeju.

