Seoul stocks open higher amid China virus fear
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday amid growing concerns over spread of a new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 1.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,240.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Institutional investors purchased a net 58 billion won (US$49 million) worth of stocks, while foreign investors offloaded a net 45 billion won worth of stocks.
On Tuesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed lower as the country reported its first case of a new type of coronavirus that is circulating in China and other Asian countries.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix Inc., rose 1.21 percent, and Celltrion, a major biotech firm, was up 0.58 percent.
Among decliners, market cap Samsung Electronics was down 1.30 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO fell 1.43 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,168.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)