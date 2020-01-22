Go to Contents
S. Korean shares extend gains despite China virus fear

11:34 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning, helped by increased institutional buying, although market sentiment remains fragile over fears of the spread of the China coronavirus.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 7.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,247.54 as of 11:15 a.m.

Institutional investors purchased a net 55 billion won (US$47 million) worth of stocks, giving a boost to the main index.

Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities, said institutional investors scooped up large-cap stocks as they believe initial market reactions to concerns over the spread of a new coronavirus, currently circulating in China and other Asian countries, were excessive.

On Tuesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed lower as the country reported its first case of the new virus.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market cap Samsung Electronics rose 0.16 percent, and South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker, SK hynix Inc. was up 0.70 percent.

Among decliners, leading steelmaker POSCO fell 1.02 percent, and Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, was down 0.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,165.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.35 won from the previous session's close.

