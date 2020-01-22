Black-and-white version of 'Parasite' to hit S. Korean theaters next month
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- A black-and-white version of Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" will be presented in South Korea next month, the film's production house said Wednesday.
The new version will premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which begins Wednesday (local time), and hits South Korean screens in late February, according to CJ ENM.
The company said director Bong and cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo refiltered "Parasite" in black and white through handling the exact degree of tonality and contrast shot by shot.
Bong has said he wants to make a black-and-white film and presented the black-and-white remastered version of his 2009 thriller "Mother" at a film festival in 2013. But the version was released only in a Blu-ray edition.
"Parasite," the genre-bending black comedy of rich and poor families, earned six nominations, including best picture and best director at the upcoming Oscars slated for Feb. 9.
