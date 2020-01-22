Go to Contents
Average monthly income of wage earners up 3.4 pct in 2018

12:00 January 22, 2020

SEJONG, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The average monthly income of wage earners rose 3.4 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday.

South Koreans earned 2.97 million won (US$2,550) per month on average in 2018, compared with 2.87 million won in 2017, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The data showed that the average monthly income of male wage earners stood at 3.47 million won in 2018, while that of female workers came to 2.25 million won.

Employees of large companies earned 5.01 million won per month on average in 2018, compared with 2.31 million won for those working in small and medium-sized companies.

