Incheon airport to step up quarantine over Wuhan virus during Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The operator of Incheon airport, South Korea's main gateway, said Wednesday it will take preventive measures against a new coronavirus from China as more than 1 million travelers are expected to use the airport during the Lunar New Year holiday starting this week.
Incheon International Airport Corp. put the number of international travelers leaving or arriving at the airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, at an estimated 1,039,144 from Thursday through Monday.
The Seol holiday is one of the two major traditional Korean holidays and falls on Saturday this year, forming part of a four-day break that runs from Friday through Monday.
A total of 223,157 travelers are expected to use the airport, with 110,000 people to leave for abroad on Friday, when the number of international outbound flight passengers peaks for this year's Seol season.
On Monday, the number of international inbound passengers is expected to reach 114,000, this season's top.
Due to a spike in the number of people using the airport, the operator plans to strengthen its quarantine efforts against the possible spread of the virus that has appeared to have originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
South Korea has been on high alert since the new strain has also been confirmed in a Chinese woman in her 30s staying in the country.
The operator will take quarantine measures against planes from Wuhan and process travelers getting off planes from the Chinese city through a separate gate.
