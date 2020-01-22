Incoming Chinese Ambassador Xing to arrive in Seoul next week: source
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- New Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming will arrive in Seoul next week, a diplomatic source said Wednesday, as the two countries seek to improve their ties once strained by the installation of a U.S. missile defense system here.
Xing, a former Chinese ambassador to Mongolia, is set to arrive here on Thursday to take up the post, which has been vacant since his predecessor Qiu Guohong left the country late last month after nearly six years of service in Korea.
"The new ambassador, who is currently in Beijing, will come to Seoul on Jan. 30," the source told Yonhap News Agency.
Entering foreign service in 1986, Xing served in the Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang from 1988-1991 and from 2006-2008. He also has worked at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul for some 10 years in total on three separate assignments here since 1992.
