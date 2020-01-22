Go to Contents
Hyundai Glovis 2019 net income up 14.9 pct. to 502.5 bln won

10:14 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 502.5 billion won (US$ 430.6 million), up 14.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 23.4 percent on-year to 876.5 billion won. Annual sales increased 8.3 percent to 18.27 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
