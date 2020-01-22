(LEAD) Army decides to discharge first transgender soldier
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Army said Wednesday it decided not to allow a noncommissioned officer who underwent sex reassignment surgery to continue to serve in the military as a female solider.
The decision was made in a military committee meeting that looked into the case of the active-duty staff sergeant who underwent transition surgery late last year and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military.
"The committee made a discharge decision, as this constitutes a reason for inability to continue to serve under related laws, including the Military Personnel Management Act," the Army said in a release.
Noting that the decision was made in accordance with due process based upon the results of a medical examination, the Army said it will "continue to make diverse efforts to protect human rights of service personnel and to prevent any undue discrimination.
Earlier, a military medical team declared that the officer is "a handicapped person."
Currently, no regulations on such cases exist, and the country does not have a transgender soldier.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea on Tuesday advised the Army chief to delay holding the committee meeting, citing the possibility of discrimination, but the Army held the session as scheduled.
