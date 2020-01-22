(2nd LD) Army decides to discharge first transgender soldier
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Army said Wednesday it decided not to allow a noncommissioned officer who underwent sex reassignment surgery to continue to serve in the military as a female solider.
The decision was made in a military committee meeting that looked into the case of the active-duty staff sergeant who underwent transition surgery late last year and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military.
"The committee made a discharge decision, as this constitutes a reason for inability to continue to serve under related laws, including the Military Personnel Management Act," the Army said in a release.
Noting that the decision was made in accordance with due process based upon the results of a medical examination, the Army said it will "continue to make diverse efforts to protect human rights of service personnel and to prevent any undue discrimination.
Earlier, a military medical team declared that the officer is "a handicapped person."
Currently, no specific regulations exist on what to do with those who have sex reassignment operations while in service.
Under South Korea's conscription system, all able-bodied men must carry out compulsory service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border. Those who change their gender are automatically exempted from this service.
Noncommissioned officers are volunteers, and the country has no rules prohibiting transgender people from entering the military. But chances are high such individuals would be eliminated through a physical exam, according to officers.
South Korea has no transgender soldiers.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea on Tuesday advised the Army chief to delay holding the committee meeting, citing the possibility of discrimination, but the Army held the session as scheduled.
