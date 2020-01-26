FC Seoul to face Malaysian club in AFC Champions League playoff

Go to Contents
08:00 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's FC Seoul will take on a Malaysian opponent this week with a berth in Asia's top club football competition at stake.

In an East Region playoff match for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, FC Seoul will host Kedah on Tuesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. The kickoff is 7 p.m.

The winner of this one-and-done match will be slotted into Group E of the AFC Champions League, alongside Beijing FC of China and Chiangrai United of Thailand. The other spot will be filled by the winner of another East Region playoff match between Japanese side Kashima Antlers and Australian club Melbourne Victory.

FC Seoul made it straight to the playoff by virtue of finishing in third place in the K League 1 in 2019. Kedah got into the preliminary round after winning the Malaysia FA Cup last year, and they defeated Tai Po of Vietnam 5-1 last week to set up a meeting with FC Seoul.

This playoff match will be FC Seoul's first official contest of 2020.

FC Seoul have never won an AFC Champions League title, with a pair of runner-up finishes in 2002 and 2013.

In this file photo from Aug. 25, 2019, members of FC Seoul celebrate a goal against Jeju United during the teams' K League 1 match at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

