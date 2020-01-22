Moon orders full pre-emptive measures against Wuhan coronavirus
11:42 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has received an emergency briefing on a new type of Chinese coronavirus and instructed the relevant local authorities to take all-out efforts to prevent its spread in South Korea, his office said Wednesday.
He called for full quarantine and preventive measures and ordered a comprehensive review of the potential impact on South Korea's economy, according to Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo.
Earlier this week, the first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus was reported here, placing quarantine authorities on high alert.
