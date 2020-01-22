(LEAD) Moon orders full preemptive measures against Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has received an emergency briefing on a new type of Chinese coronavirus and instructed the relevant local authorities to take all-out efforts to prevent its spread in South Korea, his office said Wednesday.
He called for full quarantine and preventive measures and ordered a comprehensive review of the potential impact on South Korea's economy, according to Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo.
Cheong Wa Dae, led by its crisis management center, is keeping a close watch on relevant situations, according to a government source.
Presiding over a Cabinet meeting in the administrative town of Sejong, 130 kilometers south of Seoul, on Tuesday, Moon also instructed the Cabinet to make every effort in quarantine measures not just at airports and harbors but also in communities, the source added.
Earlier this week, the first confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus was reported here, placing quarantine authorities on high alert.
