Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q4 net income down 81.7 pct. to 12.2 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 12.2 billion won (US$ 10.5 million), down 81.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 192.6 billion won, up 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 4.65 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)