Defending Korean Series champions bring back captain for 3 more years
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The defending South Korean baseball champions Doosan Bears have re-signed their captain Oh Jae-won.
The 2019 Korean Series champs announced Wednesday they've signed Oh to a three-year deal worth 1.9 billion won (US$1.6 million). He will make 300 million won in guaranteed annual salary and received a signing bonus of 400 million won. He can make another 600 million won in incentives.
Oh was a free agent for the second time in his career this offseason. When he first reached free agency after the 2015 season, he stayed with the Bears with a four-year deal worth 3.8 billion won.
A ninth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2004, Oh made his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) debut with the club in 2007.
The 34-year-old is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, having batted just .164 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 98 games in 2019. This was right after the second baseman set career highs with 15 home runs and 81 RBIs in 132 games in 2018, while batting .313.
Despite such a huge dip in offensive production, the Bears said they still liked Oh's intangibles as their leader. During the team's first meeting of the new year last Wednesday, Bears' manager Kim Tae-hyung already announced Oh as the team captain for the third straight season in 2020.
"I am happy to be back with the club, and as captain, I'll try to lead the team with a sense of responsibility," Oh said. "I'll also try to improve my stats and help us win a second straight Korean Series."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)