Hyundai Motor Co shifts to black in Q4

14:00 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 851.2 billion won (US$ 731.3 million), shifting from a loss of 203.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 1.24 trillion won, up 148.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 10.5 percent to 27.86 trillion won.

The operating profit was 18.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
