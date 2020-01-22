(LEAD) Hyundai swings to black in Q4 on improved product mix, weak won
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Wednesday it swung to the black in the fourth quarter, helped by an improved product mix and a weak won.
For the October-December quarter, Hyundai Motor posted a net profit of 851.2 billion won (US$730 million), shifting from a net loss of 203.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
"The addition of new models such as the Palisade sport utility vehicle and the face-lifted Grandeur sedan to the lineup and strong demand for the models boosted the quarterly bottom line," the statement said.
On top of an improved product mix, decreased incentives to workers and friendly exchange rates also helped shore up the quarterly results, it said.
Operating profit more than doubled to 1.24 trillion won in the fourth quarter from 501.1 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 11 percent to 27.87 trillion won from 25.23 trillion won during the same period.
For the whole of 2019, net profit nearly doubled to 3.26 trillion won from 1.65 trillion won the year before. Operating profit jumped 52 percent to 3.68 trillion won from 2.42 trillion won, while sales were up 9.3 percent to 105.79 trillion won from 96.81 trillion won.
