Hyundai Motor Co 2019 net profit up 98.5 pct. to 3.26 tln won

14:01 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 3.26 trillion won (US$ 2.8 billion), up 98.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 52.1 percent on-year to 3.68 trillion won. Annual sales increased 9.3 percent to 105.79 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

