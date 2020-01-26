Anticipated S. Korean games set for launch in H1
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major game publishers are scheduled to launch their indigenous games during the first half of the year, which will also boost their earnings down the road, industry sources said Sunday.
Netmarble Games, a major mobile game developer and publisher, said its new mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), "A3:Still Alive," will be available to local users in March.
The game is Netmarble's first attempt to merge an MMORPG, which is popular in the country, and a battle royale game, which is more popular in the Western market.
"'A3: Still Alive' is Netmarble's fresh adventure in the game market as it is a completely new genre," Netmarble CEO Kwon Yeong-sik said earlier.
The game allows a total of 30 players to compete to be the last standing, Netmarble said.
The date of the global launch has not yet been decided
Another gaming company, Nexon Co., is also scheduled to roll out its latest mobile role-playing game (RPG) based on a fantasy theme, "Counter Side," on Feb. 4.
Players can collect characters in a virtual reality background, in which reality and another world exist with more than 100 characters.
