(LEAD) Samsung C&T Q4 net down 56 pct

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., a construction affiliate of Samsung Group, said Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 56.1 percent from a year earlier.
Net profit for the three months ending Dec. 31 stood at 353 billion won (US$303 million) from 804.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales declined 3.4 percent to 7.69 trillion won from 7.97 trillion won.
Still, operating profit rose 33.7 percent to 324.6 billion won in the fourth quarter from 242.7 billion won a year ago.
The operating profit was 22.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
For 2019, Samsung C&T posted an annual net profit of 1.04 trillion won, down 40.1 percent from 1.74 trillion won the previous year.
Annual sales fell 1.3 percent on-year to 30.7 trillion won and operating profit decreased 21.5 percent to 866.7 billion won in 2019.
Shares in Samsung C&T rose 1.82 percent to 112,000 won, outperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.23 percent advance.
