Samsung C&T 2019 net income down 40.1 pct. to 1.04 tln won
15:45 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 1.04 trillion won (US$ 899.8 million), down 40.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 866.8 billion won, down 21.5 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 1.3 percent to 30.76 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
