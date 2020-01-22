Kia Motors Q4 net income up 267.1 pct. to 346.4 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 346.4 billion won (US$ 297.4 million), up 267.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 590.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 382 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.5 percent to 16.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
