Kia Motors 2019 net income up 58 pct. to 1.82 tln won
16:00 January 22, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 1.82 trillion won (US$ 1.6 billion), up 58 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 73.6 percent on-year to 2 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 7.3 percent to 58.14 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
