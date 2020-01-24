Overseas Korean centers to hold events celebrating Lunar New Year
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Korean cultural centers will host a wide range of events overseas to introduce foreigners to the country's customs and jointly celebrate Lunar New Year, a government agency said Saturday.
The Korean Culture and Information Service (KCIS) said the events will be held at 18 cultural centers in 15 nations including Japan, the United States and Egypt on Lunar New Year's Day, which falls on Saturday this year.
In Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Korean cultural centers will invite Japanese people to make Korean crafts and play traditional games to show the differences between the New Year's customs of the two neighboring countries.
The center in Kazakhstan is scheduled to host programs involving traditional games, writing New Year's cards and wearing traditional Korean clothing.
In Egypt, local people will shoot a video of the formal Korean style of bowing, called "sebae" and upload it to social media. They will also cook a big pot of rice cake soup for 100 people.
On Saturday, the Korean cultural center in Washington will bring together families of Korean adoptees there to taste Korean food, try on traditional Korean attire and play folk games.
"We hope people in overseas countries will connect with traditional Korean culture through our Lunar New Year programs," the KCIS said.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)