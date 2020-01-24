Britain eases working holiday requirement for S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Young South Koreans are eligible starting this year to apply for a working holiday visa to Britain without a government reference, after London decided to exempt Seoul from the requirement, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Under Britain's Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS), South Koreans aged 18-30 could apply for the short-term work visa only if they submitted a certificate of sponsorship issued by the foreign ministry.
The reference had to contain information about the job the applicant would do in Britain and other personal details. Applicants were required to apply for the visa within three months of receiving the government reference.
The ministry said Britain recently changed the visa requirement at the South Korean government's request. Individuals can now apply for the two-year program via VFS Global, an outsourcing company for British Home Office, the ministry added.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)