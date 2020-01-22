Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Army decides to discharge first transgender soldier
SEOUL -- The Army said Wednesday it decided not to allow a noncommissioned officer who underwent sex reassignment surgery to continue to serve in the military as a female solider.
The decision was made in a military committee meeting that looked into the case of the active-duty staff sergeant who underwent transition surgery late last year and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military.
-----------------
(2nd LD) LKP vows push for constitutional revision through election victory
SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's main opposition party said Wednesday it will seek a new constitutional system to check the "regal" power of the country's president, claiming its harmful consequences are prevalent under the Moon Jae-in administration.
To that end, it is important for the conservative bloc to score an overwhelming victory in the April 15 general elections, Hwang Kyo-ahn, leader of the Liberty Korea Party (LKP), stressed in his New Year's press conference.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon orders full preemptive measures against Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has received an emergency briefing on a new type of Chinese coronavirus and instructed the relevant local authorities to take all-out efforts to prevent its spread in South Korea, his office said Wednesday.
He called for full quarantine and preventive measures and ordered a comprehensive review of the potential impact on South Korea's economy, according to Cheong Wa Dae deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo.
-----------------
(LEAD) Vice minister visits inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong
SEOUL -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho headed to the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong on Wednesday, though no meeting with his North Korean counterpart was planned, officials said.
Suh's two-day trip to the office came amid Seoul's push to expand inter-Korean exchanges, but the vice minister, who serves as the South Korean head of the office, does not plan to meet his North Korean counterpart during the visit.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks hike 1.2 pct on eased Wuhan coronavirus woes, upbeat data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks surged by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's heavy selling triggered by rising concerns over the spreading China coronavirus, although market sentiment remains fragile over the virus. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 27.56 points, or 1.23 percent, to close at 2,267.25, the highest level since Oct. 5, 2018.
-----------------
Private sector employees taking paternity leave top 20,000 in 2019
SEOUL -- The number of private sector employees taking paternity leave exceeded 20,000 for the first time last year, government data showed Wednesday, amid a growing societywide campaign to promote a balance between work and family life.
According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, 22,297 male private sector employees took child care leave in 2019, up 26.2 percent from 17,665 employees in the previous year.
-----------------
University entrance quota to outnumber applicants from next year
SEOUL -- The nation's falling birth rate is expected to begin to take a toll on domestic universities and colleges from next year, a private institution in Seoul warned Wednesday.
According to Jongno Haneul Education, the number of applicants for university entrance exams is expected to fall short of the combined entrance quota of all universities and junior colleges for the first time in the 2021 academic year.
