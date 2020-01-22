Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea, seven Arctic countries launch consultative group

20:33 January 22, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Envoys from South Korea and seven Arctic countries have launched a policy consultative body in Seoul to promote cooperation on North Pole issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The association, called Arctic Club in Korea, involves Seoul-based ambassadors from the United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden. Kwon Se-jung, the ministry's Arctic cooperation envoy, represents the host country.

The group will convene every quarter to discuss ways to promote cooperation for the protection and sustainable development of the Arctic.

Kwon, director general of climate change and environmental affairs, hosted an inaugural luncheon with ambassadors and embassy officials from the member countries Wednesday.

He explained South Korea's overall policy and future plans on the Arctic region. The participants discussed ways to cope with the impacts of climate change and environmental pollution, the ministry said.

Kwon Se-jung (4th from L), director general of climate change and environmental affairs at the foreign ministry, and ambassadors and embassy officials from seven Arctic Club in Korea member countries pose for a photo before an inaugural luncheon in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2020, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK