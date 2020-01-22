S. Korea, seven Arctic countries launch consultative group
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Envoys from South Korea and seven Arctic countries have launched a policy consultative body in Seoul to promote cooperation on North Pole issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The association, called Arctic Club in Korea, involves Seoul-based ambassadors from the United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Sweden. Kwon Se-jung, the ministry's Arctic cooperation envoy, represents the host country.
The group will convene every quarter to discuss ways to promote cooperation for the protection and sustainable development of the Arctic.
Kwon, director general of climate change and environmental affairs, hosted an inaugural luncheon with ambassadors and embassy officials from the member countries Wednesday.
He explained South Korea's overall policy and future plans on the Arctic region. The participants discussed ways to cope with the impacts of climate change and environmental pollution, the ministry said.
