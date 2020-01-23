(LEAD) Evolving tactician leads S. Korea to Olympic football tournament
RANGSIT, Thailand, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- There were times when Kim Hak-bum, a long-time South Korean football coach, struck fear into his players by his mere presence on the bench.
But as changing times have come to demand a different style of leadership, Kim has evolved into a more father-like figure off the field for the under-23 men's national team. And Kim has also worked some tactical wonders on the field this month, guiding the inexperienced squad to the 2020 Olympic tournament in Tokyo.
South Korea defeated Australia 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand on Wednesday. The top three countries from this tournament will play at the Tokyo Olympics, and South Korea assured themselves a spot by reaching the final against Saudi Arabia.
South Korea will be making their ninth consecutive Olympic appearance in men's football, the longest such streak in history.
So far in this AFC event, Kim has yet to field the same starting lineup in consecutive matches. He has replaced as many as eight players in the starting XI from one contest to the next, but his players never looked out of sync, as they've reeled off five straight wins to march into the final.
Kim has been extolling virtues of his team's depth, which he pointed out more than compensated for their lack of international experience. Kim has also claimed he has complete trust in all players, saying any one of them can step into the lineup on any given day and make contributions.
Kim, who began his coaching career in 1993 and won a domestic K League championship with Seongnam in 2006, once had a reputation as a brilliant tactical mind who ruled with an iron fist. But after he took over the men's U-23 team in February 2018 -- his first head coaching gig in that young age bracket -- Kim began to mellow without compromising too much of his edge.
The gold medal won at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia remains his crowning achievement. Kim was initially criticized for selecting his former Seongnam pupil Hwang Ui-jo, prompting skeptics to wonder if the coach hadn't chosen the much-maligned forward simply because of his personal connection. But Kim stuck to his guns and kept throwing Hwang into action, and the striker responded by leading the competition with nine goals.
Kim's next mission was to get South Korea into the Olympics in 2020. The talent pool might not have been as impressive as in the recent past, but Kim still managed to assemble a collection of flexible players able to adapt to different formations and tactics.
For South Korea's opponents at this AFC event, trying to pre-scout Kim's team by watching their most recent match was an exercise in futility, for those opposing teams always ended up facing a vastly different lineup.
After the semifinals victory, Kim said rotating through his players -- all 20 field players have seen action -- was by design. Given the hot and humid conditions in Thailand, Kim didn't want to run his players into the ground by using them in consecutive matches, with two or three days of break in between.
"From the start of our training camp, I tried to get the guys to compete for playing time," the coach said. "And it got to a point where all of them became capable of getting into the starting lineup without missing a beat."
Kim said he's not been replacing multiple players every match just for the sake of doing so, adding, "We've closely broken down every opposing team and deployed players that would fit our tactics against each particular team."
To that end, Kim said the two backup goalkeepers, Ahn Joon-soo and An Chan-gi, are the "unsung heroes" of the team in the tournament. They're the only two players not to have entered any match so far.
"It's just so difficult to switch goalkeepers (during a tournament)," Kim said. "I think they understand, since we've been playing for an Olympic berth here. Everyone has come together as one team."
Kim, about two months from his 60th birthday, said he never lifts his foot off the pedal in a competition, and it has taken its toll on him.
"The tension before every match just drives me crazy," Kim said. "But if I can overcome that and coach my team to victories, it's quite rewarding, too."
It's one thing for a coach to constantly juggle his lineup. There has to be a collective buy-in from the players to make it work. These youngsters all checked their egos at the door and willingly sacrificed their playing time -- an opportunity to pad their personal stats -- for the good of the team. That is a clear sign of a well-coached team.
When asked on Tuesday to describe his leadership style, Kim said, "My job is to put the players in position to succeed and watch them do their thing."
And he must have liked the sight of his players doing their thing on Wednesday.
