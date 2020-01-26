N. Korea's main-season crop output estimated to be below average in 2019: FAO
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's crop output during its main harvest season last year is estimated to be below average, a report has shown amid concerns over chronic food shortages in the communist state.
According to the report, recently compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the North's main-season crops -- primarily rice and maize -- harvested over the September-October period are estimated to have come in below average.
"This is particularly concerning as overall food production in 2018 was more than 9 percent lower compared with 2017, and was the lowest production level in more than a decade," the report said. "This would also mark the third consecutive year of a reduced output."
The report cited bad weather conditions, such as dry spells, typhoons and floods, as well as macroeconomic challenges and sanctions as factors having negative impact on the situation.
"Given the country's dependence on local food production, any decrease in the output can lead to serious food insecurity levels," it said.
The report called for early action over the winter months to mitigate the effects of prolonged dry and wet conditions, adding that urgent support is needed for off-season production.
North Korea is known to be suffering from chronic food shortages compounded by unfavorable weather conditions and a lack of fertilizer and other key materials due to international sanctions.
