Olympic-bound S. Korea seeking icing on the cake at qualifying event
RANGSIT, Thailand, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- A ticket to the men's football tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is already in the bag for South Korea. But the young Taeguk Warriors still have one more piece of business to take care of -- winning the Olympic qualifying event.
South Korea secured one of three Olympic spots for Asia by knocking off Australia 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand on Wednesday. Coached by Kim Hak-bum, South Korea will be making a record ninth straight appearance in the Olympic tournament.
The win also set up a date with Saudi Arabia in Sunday's final. The kickoff at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok will be 7:30 p.m. local time -- that's 9:30 p.m. in Seoul.
By qualifying for Tokyo 2020, South Korea have already accomplished what they set out to do in Thailand. Capturing the AFC title will be icing on the cake.
This is the fourth edition of the AFC U-23 Championship, and South Korea have never won it, with a pair of fourth-place finishes sandwiching a runner-up showing in three previous tournaments.
This is as good an opportunity as any to end the drought. South Korea have reeled off five straight wins, none more impressive than their most recent victory on Wednesday against Australia. They've scored nine goals and conceded three. And four players have netted two goals each, illustrating both South Korea's offensive depth and coach Kim's ability to push the right buttons with his roster decisions.
Kim has yet to use the same starting XI in consecutive matches, and it's unlikely he'll change his pattern in the final. He has replaced as many as eight players in the starting lineup from one match to the next.
But it clearly hasn't affected the team's performance. Midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong scored both of his goals off the bench. Another midfielder, Lee Dong-jun, scored the last-gasp winner over China to open the group stage as a second-half sub. Then against Iran in the next group match, Lee made a start and scored his second of the tournament.
The team is firing on all cylinders. And even with the Olympic spot already secured, the players haven't lost sight of the trophy.
"We all have a clear sense of purpose," said Lee Dong-gyeong, who scored the team's second goal versus Australia. "My teammates and I will never waver in our pursuit (of the championship)."
Kim Dae-won, who had the opening goal on Wednesday, chimed in, "We're not going to let our guard down and we'll lift the trophy at the end."
