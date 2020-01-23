EU urges N. Korea to stick to moratorium on nuclear, missile tests
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The European Union (EU) has called on North Korea to stick to its moratorium on nuclear and missile tests amid Pyongyang's threat to withdraw from its self-declared commitment citing the United States' "hostile policy."
In an opening statement for a conference on disarmament on Tuesday, the EU said North Korea should "return to meaningful negotiations" and "refrain from further provocations."
"The repeated ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions, continue to undermine international work for building trust and establishing lasting peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," it said, referring to the North by its official name.
"Until the DPRK takes concrete actions, we will continue to strictly enforce existing sanctions," it added.
North Korea has repeated its threat to resile from leader Kim Jong-un's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests amid stalemated denuclearization talks with the United States.
In a New Year's Day announcement, Kim said that he has no reason to be bound by his own moratorium, adding that the world will witness a "new strategic weapon" in the near future.
Recently, Ju Yong-chol, a counselor at North Korea's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, renewed the threat, accusing Washington of imposing "the most brutal and inhumane sanctions" against Pyongyang.
