Senior prosecutors leading major probes replaced in reshuffle
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Senior prosecutors who have been supervising probes into several allegations involving former and current presidential officials were replaced in an organizational reshuffle Thursday.
The move affected senior prosecutors who have been investigating suspicions that some Cheong Wa Dae officials intervened in the 2018 provincial elections and attempted to cover up bribery allegations of a former Busan mayor.
Also among those affected was a senior prosecutor who was leading an investigation into allegations over academic fraud and financial wrongdoing involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.
The reshuffle of senior and rank-and-file prosecutors is set to go into effect Feb. 3, according to the justice ministry.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)