Hyundai's 5 models top J.D. Power India initial quality survey
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Thursday its vehicles were in first place in five segments of the J.D. Power 2019 India Initial Quality Study (IQS).
In the U.S. initial quality survey of vehicles sold in India, Hyundai's Santro, Elite i20, Verna, Venue and Creta ranked the highest in the compact, the premium compact, the midsize, compact SUV and SUV segments, respectively, the company said in a statement.
Honda Motor Co.'s Amaze and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s Ertiga ranked highest in the entry midsize and MUV/MPV segments, respectively.
Initial quality was measured by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles for 66 models from 13 brands sold for one year through October 2019, it said.
Hyundai expects the J.D. Power study results will boost its sales in India, which fell 7.2 percent to 550,000 units last year from 510,000 a year earlier amid a slowdown in the local automobile industry.
