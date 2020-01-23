Hyundai-Rotem remains in red in Q4
14:21 January 23, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 116.2 billion won (US$ 99.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 74 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 212.9 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 3.1 percent to 636.6 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
