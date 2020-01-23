Go to Contents
Hyundai-Rotem remains in red in 2019

14:22 January 23, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 283.5 billion won (US$ 242.7 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 207.7 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 196.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.5 percent to 2.49 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
