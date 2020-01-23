S. Korean women's football star inspired by men's success in Olympic qualifying
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Though she had a morning practice session with the South Korean women's national football team Thursday, forward Ji So-yun stayed up a little past midnight Wednesday to watch the men's national squad qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
And Ji, who's trying to guide the women's team to the Olympics as well, went to bed feeling inspired.
"Even though I was tired, I watched the men's match, and (the victory) was a great source of motivation," Ji told reporters at Gongcheonpo Training Center in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. The women's team, coached by Colin Bell, is gearing up for the third round of the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in February in Jeju.
The South Korean men beat Australia 2-0 in the semifinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship, which is also the Asian qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020. The top three teams there are to advance to Tokyo, and South Korea earned one of those three berths by reaching the final.
It will be their ninth consecutive Olympic appearance. The women, on the other hand, have yet to compete at the Olympics. The first women's football tournament was played in 1996.
Ji, the 28-year-old stalwart for Chelsea FC Women, has competed in the qualifying campaigns for the past three Olympics.
"The men's team plays in the Olympics every time, and it's a shame we've never made it," said Ji, the country's all-time leading female scorer with 55 goals in 121 matches. "I think this is as good an opportunity as we've had, and we'll try to capitalize on it."
In the third round, South Korea will be in Group A and will host Myanmar on Feb. 3 and then Vietnam on Feb. 9.
The top two teams from Group A will advance to the playoff round, going up against the top two nations from Group B -- made up of Australia, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei.
In the home-and-home series to take place on March 6 and 11, the Group A winner will face the Group B runner-up, while the Group B winner will play the Group A runner-up. Only the victorious teams from those two will compete at the Olympics.
Another England-based player, Lee Geum-min of Manchester City Women's FC, also said she doesn't want to waste the opportunity, especially since this could be the last crack at the Olympics for some veterans.
"It's a dream of mine to compete at the Olympics, and I am sure those who've dedicated their careers to women's football in this country all want to be there, too," the 25-year-old said. "Hopefully, we can all make it to the Olympics."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)