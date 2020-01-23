Moon vows efforts for reunions of separated families in two Koreas
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will endeavor to create opportunities for South Koreans to meet their families in North Korea "before it's too late."
He was delivering a video message via his social networking service accounts on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, called Seol in Korean. It's one of the biggest annual celebrations for Koreans.
"There are people who feel more yearning during such a holiday season. (The government) will make efforts so that those who have their hometowns in the North can join their families before it's too late," the president said.
Moon has renewed his vigorous push for vitalizing inter-Korean cooperation and exchanges, apparently including the resumption of an event for separated families to get reunited for a few days at a designated venue.
The president also reiterated his pledge to make "tangible changes" in the lives of the people within this year.
He emphasized South Korea's potential based on its rapid growth and dynamic nature, as well as mature citizens and Korean culture that have wowed the international community.
"The Republic of Korea is a small but strong nation," Moon said, using the official name of South Korea. "It has overcome whatever the difficulty is and has developed enough to lead the world in many fields."
