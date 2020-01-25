S. Korean soldiers on overseas mission enjoy Lunar New Year holiday with locals
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Despite being away from home, South Korean soldiers deployed overseas enjoyed the Lunar New Year holiday by staging diverse events with local people, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.
This year's Lunar New Year, one of the country's biggest holidays, falls on Saturday, resulting in a four-day holiday to start on Thursday through Monday.
While maintaining a staunch readiness posture against terrorist threats, service members of the Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon visited a local school for the physically challenged and staged diverse cultural events, according to the JCS.
Meeting with local residents, they also exchanged their national holiday culture and taught them taekwondo and how to perform a formal bow, the JCS added.
The Dongmyeong Unit has been operating as part of the U.N. force in the conflict-ridden country since 2007.
In South Sudan, the Hanbit Unit shared some holiday cheer by staging a joint memorial ceremony for ancestors and enjoying holiday delicacies and folk games, according to the JCS.
The unit has been in the African nation since 2013 to carry out U.N. peacekeeping operations.
The Cheonghae Unit off the coast of Oman's Muscat for missions in the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Hormuz and the Akh Unit in the United Arab Emirates also took some time to celebrate the holiday, though they were occupied by naval operations and joint drills with UAE troops, respectively, the JCS said.
"I appreciate your commitment to world peace, stability and reconstruction," JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki said, wishing them a happy and meaningful holiday.
Currently, more than 1,100 South Korean troops are operating on overseas missions in 12 countries for reconstruction, armistice monitoring and other peacekeeping missions.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
