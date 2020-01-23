(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlets report on coronavirus outbreak in S. Korea
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets on Thursday reported on the first outbreak of a new type of Chinese coronavirus in South Korea.
South Korea confirmed earlier in the week that a Chinese national who arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, tested positive for the virus spreading through China.
"The first pneumonia patient infected with the new coronavirus was confirmed on Jan. 20 in South Korea," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.
No confirmed case has been reported in North Korea yet, but Pyongyang appears to be stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the disease into the country.
On Wednesday, North Korea's official newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, carried an article reporting on the outbreak in China and its struggle to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease.
Others outlets, such as the Korean Central News Agency, said a person infected with the new strain of coronavirus was discovered in the United States, while Korean Central Television reported the latest number of total confirmed cases, deaths attributed to the illness and how many people outside of China contracted the virus. It advised viewers on the common symptoms of the illness and preventative measures.
Foreign travel agencies organizing travel to North Korea said the North has temporarily closed its borders with China, with sources in Beijing claiming that Pyongyang has banned all people from entering the country if they flew in from Beijing. This includes North Korean citizens.
In addition, North Korean watchers said that while the communist country seems to have halted foreigners entering the country over the land border with China, it has not stopped shipments and North Koreans returning from visits.
