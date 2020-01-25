Go to Contents
French NGO plans 3 humanitarian projects in N. Korea this year

09:00 January 25, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- TGH, a French nongovernmental organization, plans to carry out three humanitarian projects in North Korea this year that focus on providing more nutritious food and improving living conditions for at-risk people, a U.S. broadcaster said.

The projects include efforts to improve the nutrition of children and other underprivileged North Korean citizens by increasing their intake of vegetables and protein, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

It also pushes to improve the living conditions of senior citizens by repairing existing welfare facilities, RFA said.

TGH, however, did not mention whether those projects have received sanctions waivers.

Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under global sanctions imposed against its regime for its nuclear and missile provocations, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
