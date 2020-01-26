S. Korea requests first Interpol red notice over violator of copyrights
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has requested an Interpol red notice on a South Korean who operated an illegal content-sharing website in violation of the country's copyright protection law, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Police Agency said on Sunday.
The request requires the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to call on its 194 member states to locate and arrest the South Korean who operates the illegal site, partly named "Torrent."
The illegal content-sharing site is carrying some 455,000 files, and the number of times internet users access the site reaches some 1,500 every month, according to the ministry and the police.
It is the first time a South Korea-initiated Interpol red notice was issued over a copyright violator, the ministry said.
"So far, it has been difficult to arrest copyright violators who are staying overseas, but (the ministry) will step up efforts to apprehend them outside of the country in active cooperation with Interpol," a ministry official said.
In joint raids with the police since 2018, the ministry has detected 19 operators in charge of nine illegal content-sharing sites.
Six of them have been formally put into police custody while a total of 20 illegal sites were shut down as part of efforts to safeguard copyrights.
