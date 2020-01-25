Senior officials of S. Korea, Canada to hold talks on trade, economic cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials of South Korea and Canada will meet next week in Seoul to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
Seoul's Second Vice Foreign Minster Lee Tae-ho will have a meeting with John F.G. Hannaford, deputy minister of international trade at Global Affairs Canada, on Thursday, according to the ministry.
The two sides are expected to discuss progress in efforts to enhance two-way trade and bilateral cooperation in other areas. The South Korea-Canada free trade agreement went into effect five years ago.
The combined trade between South Korea and Canada rose to US$11.3 billion last year, compared with $10.3 billion in 2014.
